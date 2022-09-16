Participant made it very clear that he did not like the attitudes and personality of the rivals, going so far as to say that he feels uncomfortable next to the two.

“A Fazenda 14” has just started, but the participants couldn’t wait for the first impressions of the coexistence and already kicked off the fights and heated discussions. The singer Tati Zaqui tore the verb and detonated Deolane Bezerra and Pétala Barreiros, this Thursday (15), making it very clear that she did not like the attitudes and personality of the rivals, even saying that she feels uncomfortable next to the two.

The funkeira was talking to Ingrid Ohara and Ruivinha de Marte when she revealed that she now has a very different view of the lawyer from before the confinement: “I thought I would like her [Deolane]. Arriving here, I saw that we are incompatible. I can’t feel comfortable talking to her. The attitudes she makes of wanting to talk too much. I dislike”said the singer.

She confessed that, after a few days of living together, her opinion of the blonde changed. The singer follows the conversation and says that Deolane is not a person she wants to have in her circle of friends: “In my life, I have few friends because I select the environment I want to be in. In that environment, I’m never. I don’t like to chat.”revealed the singer in conversation with the woman.

And Deolane was not the only participant in the rural reality under the crosshairs of Tati Zaqui’s comments. The name of Pétala, friend of the lawyer, also entered the conversation between the funkeira and Ingrid Ohara: “And that’s ok, but my issue is with Petal. I talked to her downstairs: ‘Ah, a nice girl, talks well’. In some moments, she completely changes her personality”said Tati about her impressions.