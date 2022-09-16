Claudia Raia is one of the great names of Brazilian television and over decades of career, the actress has given life to countless characters famous in the imagination of the Brazilian viewer. This Thursday (15), she was invited to the program ‘Date‘ and recalled the time of recording the soap opera ‘The favorite‘.

For Manoel Soares and Patricia Poetthe artist said that the pace of work was enormous and that in a certain situation, she had to ask for shelter from A-N-A Maria Braga. “I didn’t have time to go home or I slept in a motel, or in Ana Maria’s bed. I called her and asked: Can I?”, commented.

Climão with Patricia Poeta

Also while participating

Claudia Raia at the ‘

Date‘,

Patricia Poet commented on gaucho culture when she was interrupted by the actress. It turns out that the presenter used the word ‘gift’ in a context that did not please the actress. “Shall we ressignify the gift? Because prenda is wrong with that name! That’s not pretty, it’s sexist…“, said the actress.

”

Gauchos, woman no longer wants to be a prisoner! Woman, that’s not how a person gets a gift, as if it were a little doll, a toast. I’m going to dance with my present, with my empowered, wonderful, big, emotionally strong woman“, concluded

lane.