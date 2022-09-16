‘I don’t label myself with anything’

The former heartthrob of “Malhação”, Douglas Sampaio, is another famous person to surrender to the creation of adult content for the internet. The actor announced a profile with “hot” photos and videos, based on the request of fans.

Familiar with the cameras, he revealed in an interview with “Gay Blog BR” that he was not intimidated. “I’m used to photos and rehearsals. It wasn’t difficult. As I’m single, I’m enjoying myself and having fun,” he said.

The photos are published exclusively for subscribers to the actor’s profile. Even so, images of Douglas stark naked began to circulate on Twitter.

He was not shaken much, not least because, in 2020, a nude of the actor had already leaked on the networks. “I don’t really care. Unfortunately something or other will end up leaking. It’s just common sense”, said the actor in an interview.

On the rumors that he would be gay or bisexual, Douglas also revealed that he has already tried to relate to another man: “I had experience, but it is not my preference. I do not label myself with anything. I am free”, he said.

Douglas Sampaio Photo: Reproduction/Vinny Nunes/Instagram

Douglas was part of the cast of “Malhação” in 2011 and also acted in the soap opera “Salve Jorge”, in 2013.

Douglas Sampaio and Juliana Lohmann in ‘Malhação’ Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The actor also revealed that he has some projects to be released, such as the movie “Rocinha – Every story has two sides”. Despite this, Douglas is no longer limited to the small screen: “Today I don’t stop to act, because I take care of more than 90 actors within my company. The direction and management are more in my focus than acting”, he said.

Douglas Sampaio Photo: Reproduction/Vinny Nunes/Instagram Douglas Sampaio Photo: Reproduction/Vinny Nunes/Instagram Douglas Sampaio Photo: Reproduction/Vinny Nunes/Instagram

Subscribing to Douglas’ profile on the adult content platform costs R$39.00 per month.