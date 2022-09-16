Ideb 2021 can give misleading impressions about the reality of Brazilian education; UNDERSTAND | Education

This Friday (16), the results of the Ideb – Brazilian Education Development Index – will be released, a thermometer created in 2007 by the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) to measure the quality of public and private education. in the country.

The new data, collected in 2021, should be interpreted with great caution so as not to lead to misleading conclusions: we will be able to see, for example, cases of states that, even in the face of great difficulties in remote teaching during the pandemic, had a jump in Ideb compared to 2019. Does this necessarily mean that students learned more? Not.

This year’s indexes are, in fact, distorted, explain experts heard by the g1: were collected in conditions that ended up “masking”, in an unintentional way, the true portrait of Brazilian education in the pandemic (see further below).

To understand why this happened, it is necessary to know how Ideb is calculated. It takes into account two factors: the percentage of students who passed (that is, who did not repeat a year) and the students’ grades in a test called Saeb.

But this year, these two “ingredients” were compromised, because:

Part of the education networks adopted the automatic approval in the pandemic (and will therefore have an artificially higher IDEB ).

in the pandemic (and will therefore have ). For the first time, also because of Covid-19, the percentage of students who took the assessment (Saeb) may be much lower in some states, providing statistically unreliable data. Comparisons and rankings will not be true to reality.

Without failing anyone, Ideb increases

As explained above, Ideb considers two factors in the calculation, to reach an index from 0 (minimum quality) to 10 (maximum):

pass rate (the percentage of students who did not repeat a year in a school or school system);

(the percentage of students who did not repeat a year in a school or school system); notes on the Saeb call, a Portuguese and mathematics test taken by students in the 2nd, 5th and 9th year of elementary school and by students in the 3rd of high school. In the case of the 9th grade, there are also issues of natural sciences and human sciences.

In the pandemic, on the recommendation of the National Education Council (CNE), some networks adopted the policy of not failing anyone. In their case, the pass rate will therefore be 100% (everyone passed the year).

Consequently, Ideb will increase artificially in relation to the historical series, without necessarily indicating an improvement in education.

“Other networks have not followed the same conduct. [de aprovar todos], because they had already resumed face-to-face classes. It is, therefore, more complicated to make a comparison between states or from one year to the other”, explains Gabriel Corrêa, leader of educational policies at the NGO Todos Pela Educação.

Vitor de Angelo, president of the National Council of Secretaries of Education (Consed), reinforces that these distortions are not intentionalbut “smear the samples statistically”.

“States that reopened schools earlier, such as Pernambuco, São Paulo, Mato Grosso and Espírito Santo, had already returned to normal in the practices of retaining students. Their approval ratings will pull Ideb down. You cannot compare them with those that had automatic approval”, he says.

Students who were left out of the Saeb may interfere with the results

Another factor that interferes in Ideb 2021 is the number of students who took the Saeb.

Inep has already announced that, on the national average, 71.3% of target students took the test in 2021 – in 2019, the rate was 80.99%. It is not yet known what the percentages of each state, but experts predict significant differences between them.

When the test was administered, in November and December of last year, many schools had not yet returned to the 100% face-to-face format. Probably, in their case, adherence to the exam was lower than that recorded in schools that were already functioning normally.

“It is difficult to compare a network in which 95% of the students took the test with another in which 50% took the exam. Those students who did not attend tend to be the ones who were most vulnerable, away from school. Even if unintentionally, this selects the participating students and interferes with the grade”, explains Gabriel Corrêa.