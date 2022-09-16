Ideb 2021: Worsening literacy frustrates homeschooling – 09/16/2022 – Education

The performance of Brazilian students in the literacy cycle plummeted with the closure of schools because of the pandemic, show data from the federal assessment of basic education for 2021, released this Friday (16). The results frustrate the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government’s bet on literacy activities at home, developed even before the pandemic.

The tests of the SAEB (Basic Education Assessment System) were applied to a sample of students from the 2nd year of elementary school. The decline in Portuguese was quite accentuated, even clashing with the damage identified in the other stages of basic education.

There was a loss of 24.5 points in the average proficiency of these students between 2019 and 2021. The average grade went from 750 to 725.5, which experts consider a very strong drop.

Literacy was pointed out during the pandemic as the biggest concern with school closures. For children in the literacy phase, there is enormous teaching difficulty with remote teaching — in most public networks, the main strategy for maintaining activities was through printed activities and contact through messaging applications.

However, the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government elected literacy as a priority for the management of the MEC (Ministry of Education) and invested precisely in homeschooling actions as a literacy strategy. Initiatives such as the delivery of books to families and the offer of a literacy game played a leading role in management, in addition to being widely publicized by the government.

The government created a literacy secretariat within the MEC structure in the early days of its administration, in 2019. The holder of the portfolio, Carlos Nadalim, is an enthusiast of home education and, before arriving at the ministry, was notable for selling materials for literacy at home and for being a student of the writer Olavo de Carvalho.

The regulation of home education was, in fact, one of the government’s main banners in the area of ​​education. A bill sponsored by Bolsonaro has passed the Chamber and is awaiting analysis by the Senate.

The Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research), responsible for the assessment, organizes the results of the literacy assessment in a percentage distribution by eight levels of proficiency. The government has not defined, however, at what level a student is considered fully literate.

But the distribution of students by levels already shows the retreat of younger students and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, there were 8.8% of students at level 1 or below.

In the 2021 assessment, the rate was 23.6% of students at level 1 or below. 10.3% of students stayed in the last two levels, up from 14.8% in 2019.

In mathematics, the drop in the average grade of students in the 2nd year of elementary school was smaller, by nine points. It went from 750 to 741.

The closing of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a drop in the learning of students in public and private schools at all stages of basic education.

Brazil was one of the countries with the longest time of closed schools in the world. It was almost two academic years without face-to-face classes. The offer of remote teaching was uneven across the country.

The biggest drop occurred in mathematics in the 5th year of elementary school, whose grade in the evaluation went from 227.88, in 2019, to 216.85 points. This considering the public and private network.

This fall interrupted an improvement trend experienced since the beginning of the historical series, in 2005.

Saeb and Ideb

Saeb is the main thermometer of Brazilian education. The application is made every two years by Inep, an agency of the Ministry of Education.

The assessment, which involves tests in Portuguese and mathematics, makes up an indicator called IDEB (Basic Education Development Index), by combining school approval results. As in the pandemic, the education networks followed the guidance of not failing students, the Ideb data was harmed, indicating an artificial behavior of improvement.