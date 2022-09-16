In 2021, 28 million people in Brazil did not use the internet, says IBGE | Technology

In 2021, 28.2 million people in Brazil did not use the internet, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). it represents 15.3% of the population over 10 years of age.

As a result, the internet was used by 84.7% of the Brazilian population over 10 years old, or 155.7 million people.

Due to the pandemic, the institute did not carry out this research in 2020. In 2019, 20.5% of the Brazilian population over 10 years of age said they had not used the internetwhich was equivalent to 36.9 million people.

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad C) carried out in the 4th quarter of 2021 and released this Friday (16) by the IBGE. The survey also found that:

The main reason for not using the internet is not knowing how to use it. The technology;

The technology; Voice and video calls have become the main purpose (94.9%) in internet use;

(94.9%) in internet use; THE The age group between 25 and 29 years old is the one that uses the internet the most (94.5%);

(94.5%); For the first time, more than half (57.5%) of the population aged 60 and over used the internet ;

; Television has overtaken the computer as the second most used equipment to access the internet, behind only the cell phone;

to access the internet, behind only the cell phone; 28.7 million did not have a cell phone in 2021 (15.6% of the population aged 10 years and over);

(15.6% of the population aged 10 years and over); 98.2% of private school students used the internet in 2021; among public school students, the rate drops to 87% ;

; Midwest and Southeast regions lead internet use; North and Northeast continue with the lowest rates;

2.2% of households did not have a digital TV signal converter, satellite dish, or pay TV service.

To collect data, the IBGE considered whether the service was used at least at some point in the period of 90 days before the date of the interview at home. According to the institute, Internet use has been growing in Brazil since 2016, when the rate was 66.1%.

The main reasons for not accessing the internet among the 28.2 million people who did not use the service in Brazil in 2021 were not knowing how to use it and lack of interest. For 20.1%, the service or equipment to access the internet was expensive.

Among people who did not use the internet, 5.3% said the service was not available in their region. This index was 3.5% in the urban area and reached 9.9% in the rural area.

Purposes of using the internet

Pnad Contínua brings together four main purposes for internet access and highlights that the use for voice and video calls has become the most common:

Chat via voice and video calls: 95.7% (91.4%, in 2019);

95.7% (91.4%, in 2019); Send or receive text, voice and picture messages: 94.9% (95.8%, in 2019);

94.9% (95.8%, in 2019); Watch videos, including shows, series and movies: 89.1% (88.9%, in 2019);

89.1% (88.9%, in 2019); Send or receive email: 62% (62% in 2019).

The research highlights that the 25-29 age group was the one that used the internet the most in 2021 and that there was a faster growth among older age groups. For the first time, more than half of the elderly accessed the service.

According to the IBGE, this may have been caused by the “evolution in the facilities for the use of this technology and its dissemination in the daily life of society”.

The survey also points out that, in 2021, the internet was used by 85.6% of women and 83.7% of men.

Among students, 90.3% used the service, which represents an increase of 2.1 percentage points compared to 2019. As highlighted by the IBGE, the group is not homogeneous and there are differences in internet access according to the school system:

In the public network, 87% of students used the internet in 2021;

In the private network, 98.2% of students used the internet in 2021.

The biggest difference in absolute terms, of 22.9 percentage points, is in the North region, where 73.2% of public school students used the internet in 2021, against 96.1% of private school students.

In the Southeast region, there is the smallest difference, of 6.8 percentage points: 92.2% of students in the public network used the internet in 2021, against 99% of students in the private network.

Device used to access the internet

Cell phones were the main device used by the population over 10 years of age to access the internet. The apparatus is followed by the television, which has overtaken the computer:

Cell: 98.8% (98.6%, in 2019);

98.8% (98.6%, in 2019); TV: 45.1% (32.2%, in 2019);

45.1% (32.2%, in 2019); Computer: 41.9% (46.2%, in 2019);

41.9% (46.2%, in 2019); Tablet: 9.3% (10.9% in 2019).

Among students, the cell phone is also the most used (97.9%), but the computer (51.7%) is still ahead of television (49.4%).

There are also differences in the type of device used according to the education network. Among students from the private network, 80.4% used the internet via the computer. Among those in the public network, the rate is 38.3%.

The IBGE also recorded that the internet was used in 90% of the country’s households in 2021an increase of 6 percentage points compared to 2019. The index was 92.3% in the urban area and 74.7% in the rural area.

The average real income per capita in households with internet was almost double compared to those who did not use the internet:

Internet-enabled households: BRL 1,480

BRL 1,480 Households without internet: BRL 795

THE Fixed broadband was used in 83.5% of households and, for the first time, surpassed mobile broadband (3G and 4G), which was used by 79.2%. Dial-up internet use has continued to decline since 2016 and was present in 0.1% of households in 2021.

