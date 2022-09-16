In live, Glova de Pedreiro counters Léo Dias: “Liar”

Luva de Pedreiro went public about the alleged “dribble” he applied to Falcão to sign Senegalese tiktoker Kabhy Lame, as published by columnist Léo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal.

According to the publication, the Bahian influencer would have pretended to abandon his career on social networks to disassociate himself with Falcão and have an open path to sign with Khaby Lame.

In live on the Instagram profile, Iran Ferreira was outraged by the article that came out on the portal and accused Léo Dias of “liar”.

“Liar. And not just Léo Dias, no, all the gossip pages”, he shot.

“If I had known that the internet was like this, I wouldn’t have even logged in. Can’t the guy stay in peace anymore?”, retorted Glove de Pedreiro after being aware of the columnist’s story.

Finally, Luva de Pedreiro ended the live and reaffirmed that the information is not valid.

“Thanks troop, that is. I just came here to say it’s all a lie,” she concluded.

