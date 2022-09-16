In Mar do Sertão, Maruan listens to Labibe say he’s in love | come around

And isn’t it really happening?! 🥺❤️ Maruan (Pedro Lamin) is completely in love with Labibe (Theresa Fonseca). In this Friday’s chapter, 09/16, the sheikh will receive a sign that his feelings can be reciprocal. We love it, right?
Maruan goes to spy on the conversation between Labibe and Lorena (Mariana Sena), and ends up listening to the Lebanese open the game. Prince of the majestic principality of Ozul, he has been wandering around Canta Pedra after getting lost in the backlands, pretending to be homeless because of his great passion.
“I want real people, flesh and blood! I don’t care if he’s a beggar, a wine cellar, a doctor, an engineer. I want real love!”, will confess Labibe.
Labibe will confess his feelings with Lorena in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
🎧 See how the week of soap operas will be:
Lorena will be outraged when she hears her friend confess her feelings and will get real. 👀
“It is even a sin to speak such nonsense”
Lorena will react with a friend’s confession in Mar do Sertão — Photo: Globo
Labibe will defend her feelings and define what she expects from love, describing her beliefs about her family’s new employee.
“I want real, flesh and blood love. Selfless, honest, true! I might as well fall in love with a beggar yes! But be honest, hardworking, and I’m sure he’s all that and more!”
Maruan will observe the conversation of the two friends in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Labibe will leave and Maruan will watch the Lebanese in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
There are people loving each other in Canta Pedra! 😍😍
Understand what happens with the passage of time in Sertão Sea
Understand what happens with the passage of time in ‘Mar do Sertão’
+ SEE WHAT’S COMING IN THE NEXT CHAPTERS:
Summary of the Sertão Sea Week from the 19th to the 24th of September