In September, Pix Trucker must pay BRL 3,000

In September, Pix Trucker must pay BRL 3,000

Truck drivers who delivered the documentation until last Monday (12) will receive the Pix Caminhoneiro in a new recap from the Ministry of Citizenship. In this way, the ministry will be able to pay up to R$ 3 thousand in aid to these professionals this month.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, new truck drivers have submitted their registration to the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) or made a self-declaration that confirms their profession and the need to receive the Pix Caminhoneiro of R$ 1,000.

The deadline for the delivery of data from these self-employed professionals has been extended until last Monday (12).

The benefit was provided by the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades, created with the aim of boosting the campaign for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with one of his main support groups in the 2018 campaign.

retroactive payments

In the last week, truck drivers registered until August 29 received retroactive payments for the first and second installments of the benefit.

In addition, those who notified ANTT until the 12th of this month will receive the installments on September 24th.

Thus, both those who delayed registration in August and those who completed the Pix Caminhoneiro application this month should receive R$ 3,000 in September. Therefore, the amount is the sum of the July, August and September installments.

A part of these professionals has already received R$ 2 thousand referring to retroactive payments on September 6th. The third installment must be paid to everyone on September 24th.

Pix Trucker Calendar – August

Therefore, in all, 6 installments of R$ 1 thousand will be transferred to truck drivers, ending in December. This month, the amount of R$ 2 thousand will be transferred.

PortionPayday
1st installmentaugust 9
2nd installmentaugust 9
3rd installmentSeptember 24
4th installmentOctober, 22
5th installmentNovember 26th
6th installmentDecember 17th
Source: Ministry of Labor and Welfare

