Inflation in Argentina reaches almost 80%, highest recorded in 30 years

The government of the Peronists Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Kirchner received more bad news. On Wednesday 14, the Central Bank reported that inflation in Argentina reached almost 80% in 12 months, the highest rise in 30 years.

The products that had the biggest increase were clothing and footwear: around 10% in August against July. Miscellaneous goods and services (+9%) and equipment and home maintenance (+8.5%) also contributed to the chaotic scenario.

Drug prices also increased in August (+6), according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census. The cost of transport rose by 7% due to public transport tariffs and the increase in fuel.

According to the country’s monetary authority, the inflation should reach almost 100% in December this year.

Inflation in Argentina reduces purchasing power

Prices in the country have increased by around 30 percentage points in 2022 and just over 40 since December 2020. The country’s Central Bank had to raise interest rates to contain the price escalation. The rate is approximately 70% per year, one of the highest in the world.

Among the causes for the problem are the wrong strategies of the left-wing government. The Fernández-Kirchner duo froze product prices, set the lockdown longest in the world, restricted the entry of dollars, taxed agricultural exports and determined the tax on large fortunes.

