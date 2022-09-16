The no-annuity credit card must be inserted into a financial process, so it is feasible to analyze the benefits offered by companies so that you can enjoy the no-annual credit card within a financial planning gradual.

Insert the no-fee credit card into your financial planning

Many financial institutions offer the no-annual-fee credit card in today’s financial market. Therefore, it is feasible to verify the cost-benefit of the options regarding customer loyalty and/or cashback programs.

Nubank

Nubank is a worldwide successful fintech, however, its initial proposal in the market was exactly to bring a credit card without an annual fee with an attractive differential for the customer, since the digital bank account also has no fees.

Therefore, Nubank represents a disruptive change in the financial market, since, due to its innovation, several companies – including traditional banks – had to adapt to continue within the current market flow.

Review cashback programs

Fintech Nubank offers the traditional credit card that has a cashback program that is charged to the customer. However, for those who centralize their spending on purple, Nubank’s cashback program, even if it is paid, can be quite viable.

Ultraviolet

In addition, Nubank offers the card Ultraviolet, which is another financial product that has other criteria. However, it is possible that it will be made available to interested parties, as long as they meet the institution’s requirements.

The difference regarding the Ultravioleta card is the customer’s purchasing power, since in some situations, it is possible for the customer to obtain exemption from the fee, in others, it may be that the customer needs to pay a monthly fee.

Neon: advantages also for the debit function

fintech Neon offers a digital account, as well as Nubank, allows a credit card without an annual fee, being an option that may be valid for your finance plan. In addition, Neon bank loyalty programs, for the most part, are not paid and can be important within a financial process.

Neon has a differential, since its credit card without annuity has loyalty programs, while the institution also offers cashback programs for the debit card.

Centralize your spending

Regardless of your choice, as the banks mentioned above are just examples, it is necessary that you check the feasibility of contracting the program and centralizing your expenses.

In addition, if you want to know more about the aforementioned institutions, look for their official websites. Since all cashback programs are subject to change, according to each company’s policy, therefore, the information is not static.