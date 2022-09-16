Inter announces renewal with Carlos de Pena until the end of 2024 | International

After agreeing with Mano Menezes, Inter defined another renewal. On Thursday afternoon, the club announced the stay of Carlos de Pena until the end of 2024. As soon as the extension was made official, the Uruguayan manifested and celebrated the stay.

– I think you have to stay where you are happy. I am very well. I enjoy this stage at Inter. It is a privilege to stay longer – he told Canal do Inter.

The Uruguayan had a contract until the end of the year, and talks for a renewal had been going on for months. The midfielder had already expressed interest in continuing at Beira-Rio. Over the weekend, President Alessandro Barcellos was already commenting on the sequence of shirt 14 and Wanderson.

With a renewed contract, De Pena is back at Colorado’s disposal for Monday’s game against Atlético-GO. The midfielder was suspended in the 1-0 victory over Cuiabá. The Uruguayan disputes position with Mauricio and Alan Patrick.

De Pena was hired at the request of Alexander Medina, with whom he was partner and later trained at Nacional, in Uruguay. He arrived to play as a left winger, but became one of the team’s highlights in midfield with Mano Menezes.

The 30-year-old is the team’s main “waiter” this season, with six assists. He still scored three times in the 32 matches played so far.

