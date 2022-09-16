Investing in a Moment of Instability

Do you want to take advantage of the cheap stock market to invest? But is it worth doing this even in times of instability, like the current one? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that, before investing, you should know your investor profile, with more or less risk tolerance.

Is it worth trying to find the best application?

For the financial planner, it is not worth trying to seek only the investment that is cheaper or the one that is yielding the most at that moment, whether it is fixed income or variable income.

“Always think according to your profile [de investidor]. What percentage do you want to leave in equities, assuming a little more risk? What percentage do you want to leave in fixed income, with less risk in most cases? It is from this percentage that you balance your portfolio”, he says.

Crises create opportunities

Vivian says that it is normal for moments of instability to create investment opportunities.

“Therefore, it is worth investing mainly in unstable moments, but always according to your investor profile, diversifying your portfolio and understanding the products in which you will invest, and not just because they will pay more.” See the answer in the video above.

