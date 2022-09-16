iOS 16.1 brings battery percentage on iPhone XR, 11, 12 and 13 mini

Apple released this Wednesday (14) new beta updates for its operating systems. That is, updates for iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1 (in addition to Xcode 14.1) can now be downloaded. In the case of software for iPhones, the company includes a novelty that, until the arrival of iOS 16.0, was only available on some models.

This is the battery percentage display on the iPhone 11, XR, iPhone 12 and 13 mini, which will arrive with iOS 16.1. The novelty debuted on newer iPhone models at the release of the update last Monday (12), but had left those models out.

iOS 16.1 tweak enables battery percentage for more iPhones.

The novelty was discovered by users who have already updated their iPhones to iOS 16.1. O TecMundo also installed the beta version on an iPhone XR and could attest that, in fact, the battery percentage can already be displayed on the device.

The function, which seems too simple, was removed from the status bar of Apple smartphones with the arrival of the iPhone X. Now, in a new format, the amount of battery remaining is displayed inside the icon in the upper corner. right, next to the notch.

How to Enable Battery Percentage in iOS 16

The battery percentage display on iPhones running iOS 16 only needs a simple adjustment. The user just has to follow this path:

Battery percentage level in iOS 16.1 is now displayed on more iPhones.

Despite the novelty being extended to these other devices, there is still no specific release date for iOS 16.1 released by Apple.