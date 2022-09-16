iPhone 12 at 33% off? It’s on Amazon

It’s already tradition: at this time of year, Apple products go on sale. O iPhone 12, 128 GB, in black, for example, is R$ 2,310 off on Amazon. It dropped to R$4,689.00.

iPhone 12 iPhone 12 128GB in black color

BRL 4,750

O iPhone 12 It has an elegant design, with small and harmonic edges. The finish is in glass with aluminum sides. The model also offers IP68 certification, with water resistance to a depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes.

The display features 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR technology and is made with Ceramic Shield, stronger than any smartphone glass.

As for performance, it’s the iPhone’s maxim: there’s nothing to complain about. it comes with the A14 Bionic, which processes trillions of operations every second. There are 4GB of RAM, which make the device run smoothly. It is fast and stable, even when running heavy games.

Regarding the cameras, as always, it is one of the high points of the smartphone. It comes equipped with dual 12MP cameras with with Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. In addition, the front has 12 MP TrueDepth.

Finally, the battery. According to Apple, the model can play up to 17 hours of video.

