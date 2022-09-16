Iranian woman arrested for immoral dress, ends up in coma at police station

A young Iranian girl is in coma after being arrested by the Morality Police of the Islamic Republic in Tehran (Iran), activists said this Thursday (15/9). The detainee, identified as 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, was visiting the Iranian capital with her family when she was detained by the special police unit that enforces strict dress rules for womenincluding the mandatory veil.

Her brother Kiaresh told the news website Iran Wire that while he was waiting outside the police station for her to be released, an ambulance took her to the hospital. He said he had been informed that she had suffered a heart attack and a brain seizure and who was in a coma.

“There were only two hours between her being arrested and being taken to the hospital”, he said. Vowing to file a criminal complaint, he added: “I’ve got nothing to lose. I won’t let this go without a fuss”.

A statement by Tehran police confirmed that Mahsa was held for “explanations and instructions” on dress codealong with other women.

retired military: Asylum apologizes after hiring a stripper for a party with the elderly

“She suddenly suffered a heart condition while in the company of others (…) she was immediately taken to the hospital with the cooperation of the police and emergency services”says the official note.

It is still unclear what happened between her arriving at the police station and her leaving for the hospital.

in saudi arabia: Muslim faithful arrested for dedicating pilgrimage to Mecca to Queen Elizabeth II

Mahsa Amini in a coma Photo: Reproduction

Social media channel 1500tasvir, which reports human rights violations by Iranian police, posted a photo of Mahsa in hospital with a tube in her mouth and said she was in a coma. “Sick”wrote Iranian-British actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi on Twitter. “How many innocent young lives must be brutally stolen before we all rise?”he added.

in a hotel in Paris: Mayor is arrested for blackmailing rival with video in which he appears with male escort