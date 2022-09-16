Is Ukraine winning the war against Russia? Zelensky’s turn

Denise Mirási Denise Mirás – https://istoe.com.br/autor/denise-miras/ 09/16/2022 – 9:30 am Share

Cornered for six months by the Russian invasion, Ukraine managed to carry out a spectacular counteroffensive to change the course of the war. It took advantage of breaches and retook part of the northeast region of the country in a blitzkrieg. It was a victory celebrated by the Ukrainians and—rarely—recognized by the invaders themselves. The government of Volodymyr Zelensky announced a total of 6,000 km2 reconquered on Saturday, 10, when images were released of Ukrainian civilians crossing tanks abandoned by soldiers fleeing amid rubble, such as in the city of Izium. The Kremlin responded by attacking local energy infrastructure. On Monday, the 12th, attacks began again, using missiles, on important cities such as Kupianski and Karkhiv, which suffer from blackouts and water shortages. The question is: will the Ukrainians be able to win the conflict?

Carlos Eduardo Valle Rosa, reserve colonel and professor at UNIFA (University of the Air Force), recalls that the “parallel information war has never been so active, due to the ease of dissemination through social networks and its impact capacity”. He says the central issue for analysts is the credibility of sources. Therefore, an answer about the course of the war can only be expressed in possibilities, which even include the negotiation of peace, due to the exhaustion of forces in several aspects. “What is taken for granted are the financial and humanitarian losses,” he says.

On the 10th, the Ukrainians announced the retaking of territories neighboring the industrial area of ​​the Donbass region, with their troops being surprised. Vladimir Putin and the Russian military began to receive major criticism from their own trench: Igor Girkin, who served with the FSB (ex-KGB) in 2014 in the annexation of Crimea, called Sergei Shoigu, Putin’s defense minister, “Marshal paper”, and Vladimir Solovyov, a pro-Russia activist, called into question the tactics used by his country’s military leaders. British analysts reported that Roman Berdnikov, commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, had been removed from his post. No official Kremlin statement has been released. The moment was especially delicate for the Russian president. He had spent the day visiting martial arts centers, celebrating the Russian capital’s founding party and preparing for an important meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan.

Conflicts come from 2014

Putin’s situation is delicate, because he needs to maintain the appearance of normality so as not to arouse opposition to his government. Professor Valle Rosa points out that it is difficult to know exactly the president’s political objective: “Does he want to destroy Ukraine? Was there a strategic retreat? Waiting for winter in Europe? Do you want a land corridor from the Caucasus to the Crimea and the port of Sevastopol? Or does it oppose NATO due to a crisis of prestige? They are possibilities. Is Ukraine reversing the situation? Not necessarily”. The colonel mentions the phrase “War is the realm of uncertainty” (attributed to the Prussian military officer Carl von Clausewitz) to talk about the conflicts that started in 2014 and were only interrupted until this war: “The international community has not recognized Crimea as part of the Russia, nor Ukraine acted militarily to retake the territory. It stayed there. And now the same thing happens in Donbass”.

Of the possible developments, the colonel lists four: “The first, which I believe to be unlikely, is the deposition of Putin, in a kind of Arab Spring. The second would be a military and coordinated NATO action against Russia, also unlikely due to the nuclear threat. A third would be cities taken and retaken until the battles ceased and the situation remained unresolved, with the Russians taking the east, in addition to Crimea. Finally, and most likely, it will be concluded that it is better to negotiate politically because of casualties, exhaustion of forces, winter and embargo”.

An important aspect of assessing the fate of the conflict is that it involves other countries and global interests. Germany, for example, was most affected by the Russian gas cut. France, grappling with the energy crisis, wants to return to acting as a mediator. In Italy and the UK, European unity against Putin will be put to the test by the new governments. It is necessary to take into account the economic, diplomatic and even popular aspects. “All these actors can potentially interfere in this geopolitical complex”, observes Valle Rosa.