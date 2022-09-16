“It should not be in favor of any campaign to speak ill of Izolda”, says Cid

Senator of the Republic, Cid Gomes (PDT) came out in defense of governor Izolda Cela after criticism from Roberto Cláudio (PDT). According to Cid, “it should not be in favor of any campaign to speak ill of Izolda”.

“I think, honestly, must not be favorable no campaign to speak ill of Izolda. Izolda is a serious, dedicated, discreet person, a person who has assumed the status of a magistrate”, declared the senator this Thursday, 15th, after an event in Sobral in which the Chief Executive also participated.

See the video

Senator Cid Gomes (@senadorcidgomes) came out in defense of governor Izolda Cela (@IzoldaCelaCe) after criticism from PDT candidate Roberto Cláudio (@robertoclaudio) “It shouldn’t be in favor of any campaign to speak ill of Izolda,” said Cid. Video credit: Alternative Magazine pic.twitter.com/vjclnFQVtf Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it — Political Game (@jogopolitico) September 16, 2022

Also according to Cid, Izolda “was a pre-candidate, the party chose anothershe had a serene posture of acceptance”.

“I think it should be respected,” added the pedestrian, who has avoided positioning in the first round of the dispute for the State Government, but makes it clear that his position was different from that adopted by the PDT when launching Roberto Cláudio.

Cid also sent a message: “Both Elmano and Roberto Claudio they should focus their campaigns on proposals and, if their liver is scratching, attack this ‘other’”, he suggested, referring to the candidate Captain Wagner, from União Brasil.

Also on this Thursday, electoral propaganda by RC exploited the controversy around agreements signed between the Government and city halls and the target of a lawsuit filed by the PDT coalition at the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE).

Through social networks, Izolda hit back accusations from the former mayor and stated that he will file a lawsuit against RC.

“I regret that you use cunning measures and lies for electoral purposes”, wrote Izolda about Roberto Cláudio.

Soon after, the former governor Camilo Santana (PT) chorused the manager: “I ask that Roberto reflect on the path he decided to take, not only to attack me and Elmano, who are opponents in this election, but mainly to attack Governor Izolda Cela, who is not even a candidate”.

At an event tonight, when asked about Izolda’s statements, RC maintained the incisive tone of the PDT’s electoral propaganda: “I wouldn’t want to be dealing of this fact, but this is a serious legal fact that, in fact, signals to a very old political practice that Ceará had won”.

The matter has caused increasingly hostile friction between Izolda and RC, who are targeting the president to wear down Elmano and Camilo. behind in searchesthe former mayor wants to stop the PT’s growth momentum in voting and prevent the opponent from advancing to the 2nd round against Wagner.

During campaign activity in Sobral in august, Cid even admitted that he hoped to act as cupid in the next stage of the dispute, reconciling the members of the alliance between PT and PDT. The political climate, however, practically makes understanding between the RC and Camilo groups unfeasible.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags