Itaú pays PLR next Tuesday (20)

Next Tuesday (20), Itaú will pay the first installment (anticipation) of the Profit Sharing (PLR). Banks have until the 30th of this month to make the transfer. In addition, the bank will credit the 13th and 14th extra basket of R$ 1 thousand on October 27th.

bank employees’ profit

In a National Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) in 1995, the banking category, together with the trade union movement, won the PLR. Since then, the benefit has gone through many tweaks and improvements.

In this way, bank employees’ profit sharing was ensured after approval, at a meeting, and signature of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the banking category. Thus, the approved agreement provides, in 2022:

Readjustment of 10% in food and meal vouchers;

Readjustment of 13% in the additional portion of PLR and inflation adjustment (8.83%) in the basic rule;

A BRL 1,000 allowance in the form of the 14th food basket (paid only this year and until October); and

Readjustment of 8% in salaries and other funds, such as daycare/nanny allowance, for example.

Achievements for 2023

In addition, for 2023, inflation replacement plus a 0.5% real increase in salaries is already guaranteed for the category, in all fixed PLR amounts, in food stamps (VA) and meal vouchers (VR) and in all other funds provided for in the economic clauses of the CCT, such as daycare/nanny allowance, bonuses, home office allowance, among others.

“The banking category is to be congratulated! We renewed our CCT with economic advantages and with all rights maintained until August 31, 2024. In other words, this CCT has no setback compared to the previous one, on the contrary: we are still advancing on fundamental issues such as the regulation of telework, with allowance of BRL 1036; in the fight against sexual harassment, with a specific channel for complaints, and also on the issue of goals and moral harassment, it being agreed that the topic will be dealt with in specific meetings”, said Ivone Silva, president of the Union and one of the coordinators of the National Command of Banking.

