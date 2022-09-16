Jade Picon speaks out after being criticized by actresses

Jade Picon spoke for the first time about the criticism he received from some actresses, when it was announced that she would be in the soap opera Crossingin Gloria Perez. During a press conference to publicize the next TV Globo plot, which premieres on October 10, the influencer said that she already expected to receive messages of this type.

“When this opportunity came, I already imagined it would generate criticism. If I were to sing, act or continue undertaking, there would always be someone talking good or bad”, said the famous.

Among the actresses who criticized Jade Picon are Anna Rita Cerqueira, Ana Hikari and Nina Tomsic. At the time, they regretted the fact that Globo cast someone with no experience in acting for the soap opera, given that the profession requires a lot of study and dedication.

When talking about how he reacted to criticism from other artists, Jade gave her answer: “I’ve been used to being criticized since I was 12, when I joined the internet. I would never fail to take advantage of an opportunity like this, the biggest that has ever come my way, because of what people say.”, stated.

For Jade, criticism is inevitable, however, she was quite confident to talk about her work: “They’ll have to wait to see me. It won’t stop me from living my dream. These criticisms are inevitable.” stated.

The former BBB also highlighted that, at first, it does not intend to please the public, but the author and directors of the novel. “It’s a lot more pressure than I’m used to, but it doesn’t paralyze me or make me afraid. My focus now is to please whoever is doing this project. Then the second step will be the audience. I will understand and get in touch with them.”assured.

Gloria Perez defended Jade Picon

And speaking of Glória Perez, at the press conference, the author of Travessia defended Jade Picon. “I think that [as críticas] a big nonsense. I don’t condone prejudice. If people had their ears pricked up when it was announced, wait and see.”opined.

“Then you criticize, applaud or boo. When we put ourselves in the window, we are there for that. But now I would say to people: ‘wait and see and talk later’. Unprejudiced.”, completed the author.

