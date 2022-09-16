Jô admits annoyance with leaving Corinthians: “It’s a little sad” | football

The striker was then announced by Ceará for the remainder of the season. This Thursday (15), at a press conference, the striker commented on the way he left the former club.

– About Corinthians, when you leave a club the way I left, you get upset, of course. But, as I said, I left friends, I left a story. My story, thank God, cannot be erased. The problems they had, we solved right there. But of course there’s a little sadness left – said Jô.

– Football gives you the opportunity to turn around. Ceará opened the doors for me. So I can go back to doing what I love most: playing soccer. I thank Ceara for that. And Corinthians stayed behind, he declares.

Jô is presented in Ceará

Vina and Jô return to Ceará against São Paulo

Jô did not face Santos, in the last round, after being sent off against Flamengo, in Maracanã. He is available to play against São Paulo, on Sunday, at home, for the 27th round of Serie A, at 4 pm.

– It turned out to be, in a way, positive. Of course I didn’t want to be left out of the last game. It’s always good to play at home, with the fans in our favor. Unfortunately, I stayed out. But I ended up conditioning myself better, getting into rhythm so that, when the teacher needs it, I could play 90 minutes or whatever. It was good. Continuing on that beat that the next game is very important – he said.

Jô recalled the expulsion against Flamengo. Jô was irritated by Vidal’s hand touch that was not marked and released the verb in front of the referee.

– It’s difficult. Nowadays in football, in there, because of age, the head gets a little hot. But I tried to explain that I didn’t offend him, didn’t swear at him. And, yes, I vented in the event that it was hand, he saw, it could be a counterattack… It was my indignation. I don’t exempt myself from the mistake, I could have a cooler head. But it’s complicated… A tense, important game, so it turned out that he thought I offended him. But it was an outburst for him not holding hands.