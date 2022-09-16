Jojo Todynho manifests after Nego Di’s attack on his body

Jojo Todynho, 25, spoke about the attack by comedian Nego Di against her. On her Instagram profile, the singer shared a statement from her lawyer, Nathalia Azevedo, in which she says that measures are being taken, and she expressed herself in the publication.

“I’m Jojo’s lawyer. Two days ago she was on the cover of Glamor as a mermaid and since then she’s been getting a lot of fatphobic and racist comments. Jojo is not alone, she has legal advice, she has me as a lawyer , and all measures are being taken to defend their interests. In fact, the video in question sent to us has already been taken off the air by Instagram”, said the lawyer.

In the comments of the publication, the singer said that the “prejudiced will not pass”.

In an interview with Glamour, Jojo said how she deals with offensive comments about her appearance. “Comments take on proportions. No one can go to the internet, slander a person, make up a story as if nothing was going to happen. So there are times when I put, yes, to pay for a basic food basket, take a little lawsuit. If you have time to talk nonsense in the internet, you have time to do community service. But most of the time, I don’t dedicate my time because that’s something that won’t end. It’s not worth it,” Jojo said.

Understand

After Jojo participated in an essay for the cover of Glamor magazine, in which she makes reference to Disney’s new live-action film, “The Little Mermaid”, in which the protagonist Ariel will be black and played by singer Halle Bailey, she was target of attacks. After seeing the clicks, Nego Di made a video mocking and laughing at the body in the funkeira photo shoot.

Lucas Souza, Jojo’s husband, was outraged by the comedian and recorded stories criticizing the comedian for having recorded the video mocking Jojo. “I’m not used to it, I didn’t even talk to Jo about this subject. I’m going to come to the internet soon, I’m nervous, I can’t believe that nonsense that this ridiculous Nego Di. Man, you’re so shit, shit, how absurd How does a person put this on the internet? Put a video mocking a woman’s body? Who are you?”, he questioned.

Then, the army soldier shouted that he will sue the ex-BBB, called him a fatphobic and various curses. “If Jojo doesn’t sue you, I’ll sue you. You know why? Because you’re a ridiculous, asshole, a sh*t. Who gets canceled and has to keep getting canceled on the internet, and who has to cancel who gives ratings to this guy. A sucker never ever does that. Deserves a lawsuit. Fat phobic, you deserve to be arrested. Ridiculous… If you do that in front of me, you’d get beat up. You’re disgusting, pig!”

Lucas continued and vented about the joke made by the comedian, which he called a prejudiced comment, in addition to highlighting the representation of women on the cover of the women’s magazine.

There is no opinion when that opinion mistreat, mistreat or prejudice a person. He mocked the cover that Jojo made for Glamour, which is very beautiful, which has a reference to the mermaid movie, a movie already with a black protagonist, who represented many children. There are several videos of children getting happy and thrilled with the representation.

“Jojo is a black person, outside the standard of thinness, a woman represents many women out there, who does not care about the standard of beauty. She says that her standard is her”, he added.