Jojo Todynho’s husband revolts with Nego Di and accuses him of fatphobia: ‘He deserves to be arrested’

Lucas Souza said he will sue the ex-BBB after he makes comments about the singer’s body

Reproduction/Instagram/lucassouza_ofl/negodioficial

the military Lucas Souzawho is married to the singer Jojo Todynhoexposed his revolt on social networks with the comedian Nego Di after he made comments about the funkeira’s body. O ex-BBB posted a video on Instagram talking about the shoot that Jojo did for the magazine Glam inspired by the live-action Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”, which will have Halle Bailey, a black singer, in the role of Ariel. “I’m nervous, I can’t believe that bullshit that Nego Di’s ridiculous… man, you’re really meda, you’re really shit”, declared Lucas in the Instagram stories. “Look how absurd, how does a person put this on the internet? Post a video mocking a woman’s body. Who are you?” he asked. The video in question is no longer on Nego Di’s profile, but the military man emphasized that he will not let the matter go unnoticed. “If Jojo doesn’t sue you, I will sue you. Do you know why? Because you’re a ridiculous, sucker, a shit, who gets canceled and has to keep getting canceled on the internet “, shot the husband of the champion of “The Farm 12”. “You deserve a lawsuit, you fatphobe. You deserve to be arrested. If you did that in front of me, you’d get beat up, you asshole. Disgusting.” Lucas added that being prejudiced is not giving an opinion and emphasized that he sees his wife as a reference: “Jojo is a black person, outside the standard of thinness, a woman who represents many women, who does not care about the standard of beauty, she says her pattern is her, so he didn’t make fun of it, he was fatphobic and prejudiced”.