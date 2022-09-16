Jordan’s Last Finals Jersey Breaks Auction Record | nba

What would you do with 53 million reais? Well, if you have that money, you could save it, invest it, buy a mansion. Anyway, there are countless possibilities, but a collector decided to use this money to buy the jersey used by Michael Jordan in the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals. The collector spent 10.1 million dollars in the Chicago Bulls’ sixth title in eight years. in the NBA.
+ Lebron, Curry and Durant are among the highest paid athletes
Michael Jordan jersey used in the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals — Photo: Reproduction
This value makes Jordan’s jersey the most expensive piece of sporting memorabilia ever used in game history. The record until then was the Argentina shirt worn by Maradona when he scored the hand goal – which became known as the “Hand of God” – in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup. In early 2022, it was acquired for 9.3 million dollars (49 million reais at the current price). On that occasion, the Argentines beat the English 2-1 in what would culminate in the hermanos’ second world championship (they had also won in 1978).
As for basketball jerseys, the record belonged to the 3.7 million dollars (19 million at the current price) in the jersey of Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers, used in his rookie year.
– Once again, today’s record result… solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT (best of all time), proving that his name and unrivaled legacy are as relevant as they were nearly 25 years ago – Brahm Wachter, Head of Fashion urban and modern collectibles from Sotheby’s, the house responsible for the auction.
Jordan shirt auctioned for almost 53 million reais — Photo: Reproduction