José Dumont, arrested for pedophilia, undergoes custody hearing today

Actor José Dumont, arrested in the act for storing child pornography, will undergo a custody hearing this afternoon.

The 72-year-old actor’s arrest, which took place on Wednesday, was prompted by an investigation into the alleged rape of a 12-year-old teenager.

During the search at the artist’s home, police found child pornography on the actor’s cell phones and computers.

He was taken to the Victim Child and Adolescent Police Station, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. He was then transferred to the Benfica prison, in the Zona North of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

José Dumont has more than 40 years of career and national recognition for his work in films and soap operas. In 2021, the actor acted in the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, on TV Globo, where he played Colonel Eudoro Mendes.

TV Globo informed the splash that José Dumont was hired for a work and was removed from the Globoplay soap opera project “Todas as Flores”, due to “the reported facts”.

Actor José Dumont was hired as the right work specifically for the soap opera “All Flowers”, to be shown on Globoplay. In view of the reported facts, Globo made the decision to remove him from the soap opera. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties that have any relationship with it.

splash has not yet managed to contact José Dumont’s defense. The space remains open for demonstration.