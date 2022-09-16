José Dumont is arrested for storing child pornography content

× Photo: Publicity/Globo

Actor José Dumont (photo) was arrested yesterday in Rio de Janeiro on suspicion of storing images of child pornography on his cell phone and personal computer. He is also investigated by allegedly abused a 12-year-old boy.

The complaint was made by neighbors. According to the investigation, security cameras at the condominium where he lives caught José Dumont kissing and caressing the boy. Police said he approached the teenager a year ago after offering him financial help and gifts.

While carrying out the search and seizure warrant at the actor’s home, the police found videos and photos containing child pornography on his personal cell phone and computer. The actor was taken to the Victim Child and Adolescent Police Station (DCAV).

the actor, who recorded participation in a Globoplay soap opera, was withdrawn from production.

“Actor José Dumont was hired as the right work specifically for the soap opera ‘All Flowers’, to be shown on Globoplay. In view of the reported facts, Globo made the decision to remove him from the soap opera.. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties that have any relationship with it”, the broadcaster said in a statement.

The actor’s defense did not comment on the arrest.

More news