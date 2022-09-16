Just today! Caixa offers double bonus points and exemption from the first annuity on selected cards





Today is customer day at Caixa and the bank has a new promotion for credit cards. In accordance with the promotional action, some Caixa cards requested today have exemption on first annuity plus double bonus points welcome.

Participating Cards

The following Elo and Visa cards are part of the promotion:

Link Plus

link graphite

Link Nanjing

Elo Diners Club

Visa Gold

Platinum Visa

Visa Infinite

Welcome Bonus

For cards requested today, if approved, the welcome bonuses to Caixa’s points program are:

Elo Mais and Vida Gold – From 2,000 to 4,000 points

Elo Grafite and Visa Platinum – From 4,000 to 8,000 points

Visa Infinite – From 6,000 to 12,000 points

Elo Nanjing – From 8,000 to 16,000 points

Elo Diners Club – From 10,000 to 20,000 points

Card Request

Click here to access the promotion page and get more details.

To be exempt from the first annuity, card requests must be made through Caixa’s normal channels and remembering that the credit analysis carried out by the bank remains unchanged during the promotion period.

Promotion Details

These are some important promotion details you should know.

Cards requested exclusively today, September 15, 2022, are entitled to the benefits of the promotion.

To guarantee the double bonus, approved cards must be active by November 30, 2022.

Mastercard branded cards do not participate in the promotion.

The campaign is also valid for non-Caixa account holders.

To know more

