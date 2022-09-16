Justice orders to block Pabllo Vittar’s accounts and singer takes a stand

Reproduction/Instagram @pabllovittar 15.09.2022 The singer’s team stated that the singer was never mentioned in the process involving the purchase of a property.

The 11th Civil Court of Brasília ordered the execution of the sentence that sentenced the singer Pabllo Vittar to pay a debt related to the purchase of a property in Uberlândia (MG). The case has been under debate since 2018.

On September 9, Judge Ernane Fidelis Filho ordered the blocking of bank accounts or investment funds owned by Pabllo. The amount of the debt, according to the process, is R$ 142,389.07, money that was found in the artist’s accounts.

Sought by iG Queer, the singer’s advice informed that the artist is not mentioned in the process and that the defense has already taken the necessary measures.

“The artist Pabllo Vittar was never mentioned in this process, having become aware of this demand only when there was a judicial blocking of her current account. As soon as she became aware of the situation, her legal team took the necessary measures and hopes to reverse this decision soon, since there was a complete restriction of the right to due process, ample defense and contradictory. It is a big mistake that hopes to be reversed by the Justice”, wrote the legal department of the singer.

On Twitter, Pabllo spoke about the case and claimed that gossip pages only pay attention to his name when they report negative facts about the singer.

“How funny, when bad news comes out about me, all the gossip portals in this country release some note talking and commenting, I launch some, I work total silence! my lawyers are working it out,” the drag queen wrote.

how funny when some bad news comes out about me all the gossip portals in this country release some note talking and commenting I launch some work total silence! what you like is other people’s misfortune, you are disgusting! about the daughters case my lawyers are solving — Pabllo Vittar (@pabllovittar) September 15, 2022

The singer debuts her new tour “I Am Pabllo” in Rio de Janeiro, this Friday (16). Tickets can be purchased by

Sympla.





Now you can follow iG Queer on Telegram too! Click here to join the group. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.





