Kennedy: STF suspends nursing floor, but maintains benefits from the Judiciary – 09/15/2022

in participation in UOL Newscolumnist Kennedy Alencar stated that the STF (Federal Supreme Court) served the lobby of private companies by suspending the law that created the nursing salary floor.

With the score 7 to 3, the court formed a majority today to keep payments of the floor of the category suspended until calculations are made on the ways to finance the new law. “The Supreme is invading the attribution of another power,” Kennedy said. “AndThis seems to me to be a very well articulated decision by a lobby private,” he added.

For the journalist, the STF has an important argument when questioning the impact of the nursing salary floor on the finances of states and counties. “However, it’s a decision discussed and taken by the National Congress for a long time,” he said.

“If the Supreme Court thinks it has to invade the attributions of the Legislative and Executive – which it does frequently – it could, for example, make decisions so that the super-salaries of the Judiciary do not exceed the constitutional ceiling”, he continued.

“Luiz Fux, who presided over the STF, assured in an injunction the payment of housing assistance of more than R$ 4 thousand for all judges and prosecutors, even for those who did not need it.”

“Therefore, Justice is behaving in this case with double standards. Because to invade the attribution of other powers, it should first look at the privileges and benefits of the Judiciary, but it doesn’t”, he concluded.

Barroso made a careful decision to verify the impact of the law, says lawyer

Lawyer Rebecca Paranaguá Fraga, a specialist in the right to health, told the UOL News that the case analyzed by the STF is delicate and, therefore, the rapporteur, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, took a cautious stance.

“It was a careful decision until we have all the necessary information to be able to verify the impact of this law. [nas contas públicas]”, said.

“The main concern is the financial impact of the law, so much so that there was a delay in the sanction, because one of the reasons he [Barroso] He gave [para suspender a lei] was that it should show where the cost value would come from [do piso].”

“It is important that this is defined because many companies, municipalities and especially philanthropic hospitals will not be able to afford it”, he explained.

Chico Alves: Nursing deserves a raise, but STF fears that municipalities will not be able to handle it

“Nurses were fundamental for us to go through the pandemic, they sacrificed themselves so that so many lives could be saved, despite the neglect of the federal government”, said the columnist for UOL Chico Alves.

“If, on the one hand, it is essential that nurses have a decent livelihood, on the other hand, the ministers’ argument for suspending the application of the floor is to raise the forms of funding. And this is a measure of responsibility. is out of the question,” he added.

“Nurses deserve to earn more, but can municipalities pay?”, asked the journalist. “We have to remember that next year will be very complicated for the municipalities because the reduction of ICMS will have its reflexes in education, health and several municipal services”, pointed out Chico.

