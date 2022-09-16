Khaby Lame reveals how much money he makes on TikTok

With over 149.5 million followers, TikTok star Khaby Lame is earning millions.

It’s been a big year for the TikTok sensation, Khaby Lamewhich recently passed Charlie D’Amelio as the most followed person on the platform. His viral videos, best known for their wordless comedy, are beloved by millions and have resulted in major partnerships with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Mason’s Glove and other Internet powerhouses. In a recent Fortune profile, the 22-year-old detailed how much money a post on TikTok can make him.

Khaby Lame earned $450,000 for its partnership with Hugo Boss, walking the runway for the brand at Milan Fashion Week and making a follow-up post. Fortune also revealed a $750,000 deal with a major Hollywood studio for a single video. With these agreements and more, Khaby Lame should earn US$ 10 million this year. The value exceeds 50 million reais at the moment.

That’s the kind of money that 2.4 billion likes on TikTok can get you, but of course Lame wants to venture off the platform too. He spoke on Fortune’s profile about his dedication to learning English and said he spends an hour with a tutor every day, as well as watching American cartoons and movies.

Given that he expressed a strong desire to work with Will Smith, Khaby is voicing his acting aspirations on all fronts. Lame’s manager said that “he started dreaming of being an actor after watching A Freak Out… His goal is to be in a movie, hopefully, one day with [Will]”.

The Senegal-born celebrity immigrated to Italy with her parents and three siblings in 2001. After losing her job as a factory worker due to the pandemic in 2020, she joined TikTok and started to expand her brand. He officially became a citizen of Italy last month.

“I am very proud,” he said after the milestone. “I felt Italian even before today, because I’ve always lived here. I feel a great sense of responsibility for the oath I took. It’s not just words.”

Khaby Lame made a fortune with very few words, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him on the big screen soon.