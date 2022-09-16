King Charles III cannot use Bic pen; understand why

King Charles III has barely assumed the position and has already given rise to talk in his reign. During the last few days, the king went viral and was criticized for a peculiar reason: his fight with the pens.

Despite being simple, they have already given the monarch a headache. First, he showed up asking an employee to clear his desk and move a pen holder out of the way. Afterwards, he was angered by the burst inkwell during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland.

The scene sparked memes with the situation, and on Twitter, many suggested what appeared to be a simple solution: use a Bic pen. “I’m sure a Bic pen would solve King Charles’ problem,” commented one. “Somebody give King Charles a Bic pen,” said another.

“What a grumpy king! If you complain about a pen, imagine how boring it must be”, highlighted an internet user. “It must be tense to wait 73 years to have all this responsibility to sign an attendance book,” tried to ponder someone else.

But it’s not that simple. The French origin of the Bic pen may be an important factor in its non-use by the monarch. The brand began in 1944, when Marcel Bich, a former production manager at a paint factory, decided to buy a small factory in the town of Clichy, north of Paris. Together with their partner, Edouard Bouffard, they started producing parts for fountain pens and mechanical pencils – which would later become the popular Bic.

As the English and French have had some moments of rivalry throughout history, avoiding using a French object publicly can be part of strict British protocol.

Since the 20th century, the French and English have become allies at crucial historical moments – in both world wars they were allies, which brought these powers closer together. But in the medieval period, there was the Hundred Years’ War (1337-1422), in which both monarchies were constituted and sought to consolidate their power.

There was also a new period of rivalry during the government of Napoleon Bonaparte (1799-1814) in which he imposed a commercial blockade on the English in order to weaken the English economy.

In the 19th century, the English and French competed for control of the Suez Canal.

But the pen issue does not end there. The pen, historically and culturally, has a very great relevance. “It becomes a historical object, as we see in the [documentário] History of Things, from a historical moment. As you can see in the video, it is a more representative pen for this moment, it is not a time for populism. It’s a time to use a pen and the ink will last forever”, points out historian Jaqueline Rodrigues Antônio, an education specialist at Unicamp (University of Campinas).

In fact, the moment of succession is a historic event, considering the longevity of Queen Elizabeth III, and the nervousness of the new king is understandable, says historian Marcelo Bonfim, professor at IFSP (Federal Institute of São Paulo) Campinas.

“For the delicate moment, he understands that it is stressful, that something that goes wrong is a reason for more exaltation. A successor to such a popular person, such as Queen Elizabeth II, is more with the taint of being unpopular, away from people, for any impulse” he points out.

(Nathalia Lino / Folhapress)