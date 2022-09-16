King Charles III promotes mass layoffs after taking the throne – Celebrities



09/15/2022 09:59

O King Charles III took the throne just over a week ago and, despite the very short period, some attitudes of the monarch are giving rise to talk and proposing an era that can be marked by several controversies in the kingdom from now on.

According to information from the British portal The Guardian, around 100 Clarence House employeesformer official residence of the new monarch, have been informed that they will be removed from their respective positions after he and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker, officially moved to Buckingham Palace, the seat of the monarchy.

Staff provided services to King Charles III while he acted as prince in his residence. The professionals received the notice of dismissal through letters, and in the message, it said that the services of the collaborators will no longer be necessary.

In a message sent to the British newspaper The Guardian, the collaborators would be quite furious with the news sent by Charles III. ‘Everyone is furious, including the private secretaries and the command staff. All the staff has been working hard since Thursday night [quando a rainha Elizabeth II morreu] to come across it. People are very upset’said an informant, whose identity was not revealed.

