Latin NCAP: Honda WR-V wins 1 star – Nivus takes 5

It may no longer be on the market, but it’s still sold in South America and that’s the Honda WR-V, which dies here without a successor and now carries a star in Latin NCAP.

Quite different from the Japanese-Brazilian, the German-Brazilian VW Nivus took five stars in the same evaluation of the institute based in Uruguay.

Tested at ADAC, in Germany, the pair of nationals had different results, with the WR-V – made in Itirapina-SP – with two airbags and good integrity of the dolls in a frontal collision.

As it didn’t have side airbags, it didn’t do the post collision test, which already got stars, while in a side impact, it had marginal head protection.

Without driver assistance systems (ADAS), the WR-V didn’t score either, but its safety structure in the tests held up well to impacts.

It had 41% adult protection, 41% child protection, 59% pedestrian protection, and 49% safety systems.

The Nivus, on the other hand, had six airbags and had good results in the NCAP test, including vehicle side impact and against pole.

VW’s coupe-style crossover, made in São Bernardo do Campo-SP, was also tested in its ADAS package and did well.

In the Latin NCAP assessment, Nivus scored 92% for adult protection, 92% for child protection, 49% for pedestrians, and 85% for security systems.

Alejandro Furas, General Secretary of Latin NCAP, comments: “Consumers should be pleased to see more popular models achieving five stars. Latin NCAP is surprised to find these differences between the Nivus and the WR-V, competitors in the same segment, as Honda only earned one star, mainly due to the lack of safety equipment”.

Complete fura: “Latin NCAP encourages Honda to improve the WR-V and soon offer five-star models to the region again, as the last time this happened was in 2015”.

Honda WR-V – 2 airbags

Volkswagen Nivus – 6 airbags