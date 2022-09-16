Leandro Lehart is convicted of rape and false imprisonment

Singer Leandro Lehart, founder of the group Art Popular, was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for rape and maintenance of false imprisonment. The information was released by “Balanço Geral” (Record TV).

According to the program, the complaint was made by a woman with whom the artist had a relationship. In addition to sexual abuse, he would have kept her locked in a bathroom.

In his testimony, Leandro claimed that he met the woman through social networks and that sexual relations were consensual. He stated that he ended the relationship after discovering that the woman was taking medication, and that, after that, she began to try to extort him.

The investigation took place in secrecy, but became public with the conviction. This Tuesday (13), the judge of the 17th of the Criminal Court handed down the sentence of 9 years, 7 months and 6 days of imprisonment against Leandro.

In addition to the penalty, the singer was sentenced to pay a 26-day fine, with the amount yet to be defined.

The “General Balance” also reported that, despite the conviction, the singer is responding to the process in freedom and should not be arrested until the process becomes final. Thus, he will only be arrested after his lawyers have exhausted all possible defense remedies.

Leandro Lehart is the composer of hits like “Pimpolho” and “Agamamou”. He also participated in the “Casa dos Artistas” (SBT) in 2001.

splash contacted the artist in search of a position and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.

The report also contacted the TJSP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) and the Public Ministry of São Paulo and is awaiting a response.