Learn how to compete for up to BRL 1000 in the Indique e Win promotion at Inter

With the competitiveness of the financial market, banks have been presenting more and more promotions and advantages to attract more customers. Among them, Nubank, created a promotion to carry out several prize draws to customers who fulfilled some “tasks”. O Inter Bank also started a promotion, called “Promoção Indique e Win do Inter” that offers initial benefits to share the digital account with your friends.

The promotion of the inter bank will be valid until December 31st. To participate, simply indicate a friend, and for each one who opens an account at Banco Inter, you will receive R$ 10 extra cashback to use in the Super App. In addition, the accumulated prize can reach up to R$ 1000 of cashback extra by inviting 100 friends to open an Inter account.

How to invite your friends to earn extra cashback?

At the end of the purchase opening process, after creating your password, you will be asked for a code. From there, your friend must enter your code for the referral to be validated, you will also be able to see your extra cashback accumulated in the app.

To send the invitation to your friends, first, open the Super App Inter, and click on “Refer and Earn”. After that, tap on “Indicar to open an Inter account”, select the option “Indicar Amigos”. After this procedure, a referral code will be available, just copy and share with your friends.

It is worth mentioning that each round has a date for calculation and the result will be made available on the “Indicate and Win” tab of the Super App. In addition, it is important to remember that the deadline to use cashback on Super App purchases is January 15, 2023.

One of the rules for using extra cashback is that the purchased product must have a value greater than the amount owned. So, if you invite 10 friends, you will receive an extra R$100 cashback to be used to purchase a product worth R$125 or more. Payment will be made in rounds

Use of Banco Inter’s cashback

Two stages are of great importance for the use of cashback: the period of calculation of the indications and the period of Use of Extra Cashback. Within these stages, 4 rounds will be held, following the following dates:

Indication Calculation Period:

Round 1: from 08/21/2022 to 09/18/2022;

Round 2: from 09/19/2022 to 10/16/2022;

Round 3: from 10/17/2022 to 11/15/2022;

Round 4: from 11/16/2022 to 12/31/2022.

Extra Cashback Usage Period:

Round 1: from 09/19/2022 to 10/16/2022;

Round 2: from 10/17/2022 to 11/15/2022;

Round 3: from 11/16/2022 to 12/31/2022;

Round 4: from 01/02/2023 to 01/15/2023.

It is important to remember that, when referring a friend, he will be able to take advantage of several advantages of the Inter Bank. Among the facilities offered, the institution entitles you to Pix, free digital account, free withdrawal, international credit card without annual fee, free international account.