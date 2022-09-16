Learn how to leave WhatsApp groups without anyone noticing

WhatsApp information specialist WABetaInfo announced that the messaging app is developing in its Android and iOS version a feature that will allow users to leave groups discreetly.

The innovation is in the testing phase, and will soon be available on the app. In this new format, a participant in a group will be able to leave without being noticed by the other participants. Therefore, the notification will only reach the group admin.

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

How to leave WhatsApp groups without anyone noticing

As stated earlier, the new tool is still in the testing phase, however, in the meantime, you can already disable high priority notifications on WhatsApp.

To do this on Android, you need to follow the steps below:

Access WhatsApp;

Then tap on the 3 dots at the top of the app;

After that, tap on “Settings”;

After that, tap on “Notifications”;

After that, in the “Groups” part, disable the switch that quotes “Use high priority notifications”.

To disable high priority notifications in WhatsApp on iOS, you need to follow the steps below:

Access WhatsApp;

Once this is done, tap on “Settings” at the bottom;

After that, click on “Notifications”;

Finally, disable “Show notifications” in group notifications.

Whatssap also provides another tool: Silence Group. This is the only tool that the application offers so that you are not disturbed and have a little more privacy. With it, you remain in the group, but you are not notified. Only the number of messages they have sent appears. To make everything “silent”, you must:

Tap on a WhatsApp group;

Then tap on the mute sound icon, which you can choose to mute the sound, in 8 hours, 1 week, Always. So you can choose how long you want to mute the group.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.