Learn how to schedule a Pix on Nubank

The Brazilian Instant Payment (PIX), was created in 2021 by the Central Bank, and aims to facilitate bank transfers. Currently this is one of the most used payment methods by bank users. Like other financial institutions, the Nubank it also gives its users the possibility of scheduling appointments for this type of transfer.

With this mechanic, Nubank customers can schedule a PIX for someone in the family or for a company, for example. As a rule, system appointments can be made within 60 days. In this way, on the scheduled day the transaction will be carried out without you having to worry. However, the only requirement is that there is a balance available in the account at the time of the transaction.

PIX appointments at Nubank

Until then, it is not possible to schedule the exact time when the transaction must be carried out, but Nubank itself states that it will be carried out in the early hours of the day. If the transaction is scheduled for the same day, payment will be made instantly, like a normal PIX. In addition, it is important to point out that it is possible to cancel the payment of the PIX scheduledwhich is one of the main blows applied involving the system.

To perform a PIX scheduled by Nubank, simply access the application’s home page and tap on “Pix Area”. Then, access the “Transfer” option, when adding the Pix key data and transfer values, the system will present the “When” option. In this option, you can schedule up to 60 days.

Once the expected payment date has been entered, tap on “Schedule transfer” and, on the next screen, enter your password. The PIX will be scheduled for the selected date. In addition to the way described above, you can also schedule a Pix through the Copy and Paste method and also through the QR Code. The procedure will be basically the same, changing only a few initial steps, where it is necessary to inform the PIX key.

To cancel the Pix appointment, simply find the transfer in the histories, select it, and tap “Need to cancel appointment”. Once this is done, on the next screen you need to confirm the operation and the Pix will be cancelled.

ticket finder

Another Nubank feature that has been drawing attention is the “Ticket Finder”. The tool allows the application to find and gather the invoices available in your CPF. With this mechanism, the application finds and gathers the invoices available in your CPF. With this, there is no need to access the email or open a PDF to copy the barcode, since the tickets will all be available in the application itself.

In the system, the application will provide payment options and the customer will always receive a notification when a new invoice is issued in their name. After notification, the user will be able to make the payment through the application or schedule a date for it to be carried out.

However, the Nubank informs that this function does not yet include the search for utility bills, such as infrastructure (water, electricity, internet, gas, taxes, etc). Such accounts may be available in future service updates.