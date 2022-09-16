learn to protect yourself from false Heineken promotion

A tempting promotion for beer lovers circulates through the messaging app. The text indicates that the campaign is to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022, which starts on September 17. The winner will take a fridge full of 30 units of Heineken in the promotion. Will it be? No! This is just another scam on the internet.

Scammers send links via Whatsapp for victims to fill in some essential information to compete for the promotion of the month prize, but the real intention is to steal the data of the app’s users.

Fake Heineken promotion

The false offer of Heineken beer units began to circulate on social networks this September. This is just another attempt by criminals to deceive victims, especially now because of the proximity of Oktoberfest 2022, a traditional beer festival in Germany.

The scam is known to the most attentive users, but many people fell for the false promotion created by the scammers. The biggest risk is that these people’s data will be stolen and then used in new crimes, so stay tuned!

The misleading message sent by the scammers indicates that the user of the tool has to participate in a test to compete and win a minibar with 30 units of beer, however people are directed to another website. After taking the test, victims are instructed to send the message to more people.

It is another condition to participate in the promotion.

With this, in addition to stealing victims’ data, subjects create relationships between contacts when the person sends the link to other friends. In order not to fall into this type of trap, the orientation is already old. Do not click on links sent by social networks. Whenever you receive a giveaway, be suspicious.

Look for more information on the official pages of the companies mentioned in the messages. Another tip is to report messages as spam and always be careful with offers that are very tempting.