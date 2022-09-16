Lebanese robs bank to pay for sick sister’s treatment and becomes ‘heroine’

A woman robbed a bank in Beirut, capital of Lebanonthis Wednesday (14), and escaped with thousands of dollars that she said would finance her hospital treatment sick sister.

Sali Hafiz broadcast live the assault. In the video, she yells at bank employees and demands that they hand over the money while the bank’s doors are locked. “My name is Sali Hafiz, I came to collect the deposits of my sister who is dying in the hospital”, says the Lebanese in the recording.

“I didn’t come to kill anyone or start a shooting… I came to claim my rights,” she adds.

Heroin

After broadcasting the assault, Hafiz, almost immediately, became a heroine on social media in Lebanon, where many are desperate for their money and angry at the banking sector, which they see as corrupt.

A second woman appearing on the broadcast claims to have collected more than $13,000. Another man behind her was carrying what appeared to be wads of plastic-wrapped bills.

Subtitle:

Hafiz’s sister is in hospital. Photograph:

Reproduction / Social Networks

The act

A correspondent of AFP at the scene said that the robbers poured gasoline inside the bank during the act. In addition, a weapon was found on the floor of the institution, but there is still no confirmation if it was real.

The agency’s correspondent said that Hafiz and his alleged accomplices managed to escape through a broken window before security forces arrived. The assault lasted less than an hour.

series of robberies

Lebanon has seen a series of robberies from customers whose savings were blocked in banks for nearly three years due to the country’s severe economic crisis.

Last month, a Lebanese man aroused sympathy after he robbed a Beirut bank at gunpoint and held off staff and customers for hours to get some of his $200,000 in frozen assets to pay his sick father’s hospital bills. The man was arrested but quickly released.

In January, another client detained dozens of people in eastern Lebanon after learning he could not withdraw their savings in foreign currency.

Local media reported that he finally got some of his savings and turned himself in to security forces.

Crisis

In 2019, Lebanon plunged into its worst economic crisis. The local currency lost almost 90% of its value on the black market and poverty and unemployment soared.