Legacy of Temer and Bolsonaro: Brazil is the 2nd worst country in the world for retirees – CUT

Published: September 16, 2022 – 8:30 am | Last modification: September 16, 2022 – 08:37 am

Brazil is the second worst country in the world for retirees, according to a global ranking by the US company Natixis Investment Managers, which analyzed the impacts of health, finances, quality of life and material well-being on the lives of those who have left the market. of work.

Among the 44 countries analyzed, Brazil occupied the 43rd position, only beating India, which was in last place. The top three countries for retirees are: Norway, Switzerland and Iceland. See the overall ranking below.

According to the study, in 2022, rising inflation is what contributes to the poor quality of life for retirees, followed by the rise in oil, food and housing, which have eroded the purchasing power of the elderly.

Brazil’s bad position in the ranking of the best countries for retirees is yet another cursed legacy of the coup that ousted President Dilma Rousseff (PT), initiating an escalation of withdrawal of the rights of the working class.

It will be the legacy left to workers by the illegitimate Michel Temer (MDB-SP), father of the Labor reform, which ended more than 100 items from the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), and by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who ordered to Congress the proposal to reform the Social Security, approved by the majority of parliamentarians, which put an end to the retirement dream of millions of workers.

According to economist, pension specialist and professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Denise Gentil, who was not surprised by the research result, more than inflation, it was the reforms approved in 2017 and 2019 that contributed to the fall in income and the worsening in the quality of life of retirees.

For her, Bolsonaro’s pension reform helped to make this situation worse and was the shovel for workers who dream of a dignified retirement.

“The Labor reform legalized precarious work, odd jobs, outsourcing, hourly pay and uberized labor relations. Without income, earning sometimes less than the minimum wage, the worker cannot contribute to the Social Security, and if he stays two or three years without paying he loses his bond with the INSS [Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social]”, says the economist.

According to her, this precariousness is reflected in other types of assistance such as illness, accident, unemployment and the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS), among others, and the worker who wants to retire loses income.

“The labor reform made Social Security precarious. Without income there is no contribution and without contribution there is no income for retirement”, says Gentil.

To make matters worse, he continues, two years later, in 2019 comes the Social Security reform that started to make a series of demands, increasing the retirement age of men and women, longer contribution time and reduced final earnings. So it’s not surprising that we’re at the end of the list of the best countries for retirement.

Both the Labor and Social Security reforms aim at financialization. The banks and financial sectors want to privatize Social Security and for that they force the reduction of labor rights, preventing the worker from being able to pay a public pension – Denise Gentil

The economist explains that although those who cannot pay the INSS also probably do not have the resources to pay a private pension, it is still in the interest of the financial market for the middle class to pay for a health plan, a pension fund, a unemployment, among other offers from banks, which today, for the most part, is the responsibility of the public network.

“Banks and the financial sector have enormous power over the government’s social and economic policies and their intention has always been to privatize and reduce labor rights, within the logic of the primacy of the financial sector over other productive sectors of society. The precariousness is a direct consequence of financialization, of the hegemony of financial interests over the productive sectors”, he analyzes.

Pension revenue decline

According to Denise Gentil, Social Security collection dropped to 2012 levels, a 10-year setback with the reduction in the number of taxpayers.

“This is very serious because the right thing would be to have an increase, an evolution as in the whole of society. It is obvious that contributions to social security and labor relations have an umbilical relationship”, says Gentil.

“The impact was very great, and the impoverishment and hunger that are the result of the job market and the government’s inability to serve the poorest are visible, because even formal workers with a formal contract are absolutely precarious, with flattened wages” , concludes.

Research methodology

The Natixis Global Retirement Index includes countries with developed economies and those that are part of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India and China).

Three Latin American countries are better placed than Brazil: Colombia, Mexico and Chile. All of them, however, have a low rate of well-being in retirement, below 40%. The item in which Brazil fared the worst was Material Welfare, but it appears slightly better in Health, Finance and Quality of Life. In the case of Brazil, the index is 4% – it is the worst score of the index for Latin countries.

On the other hand, Brazil ranks first in interest rates and fifth in dependence on retirees from public services in old age. Overall, the Brazilian score was 34%.

Natixis Investment Managers

See the position of countries in the global retirement ranking