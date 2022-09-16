Leifert wants to amend law to avoid cancer ‘death sentence’

Tiago Leifert, 42, said he became an activist and decided to work to change the law and avoid the “death sentence” for cancer. A year after receiving the diagnosis of his daughter, Lua, the presenter said that he intends to act so that Brazilian legislation is modified and allows quick care for the sick.

“Soon I also want to talk to the necessary people about changes in some laws, try to create others. In the SUS, for example, there is a law of 30 and 60 days for cancer. You need to start being treated within 60 days and have a diagnosis in 30 days. The fact that this law exists already hurts, because in many cases, in addition to not being long, in a cancer treatment, 60 days can be a death sentence”, he said, in an interview with the newspaper. The globe.

Thus, the presenter stated that he will try to speed up the processes for the patient to have a diagnosis as soon as possible and power be saved.

With treatment throughout that year, Tiago said he was inspired to create an awareness campaign about retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer that was diagnosed in Lua, entitled “De Olho nos Olhinhos”.

“This desire arose because in the case of the Moon we found out almost too late. Doctors divide retinoblastoma into grades from A to E, with A being the smallest and E being the largest and worst localized. The Moon had cancer in both eyes and in stage E. If a family arrives at the hospital because of what we said publicly, because of our project, at a lower stage than that of the Moon, it’s already worth it to me. This event is a declaration of war, we don’t want this disease to do no more families cry,” he said.

On Saturday (17), the presenter and his wife, Daiana Garbin, will hold an event at Parque do Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, to raise awareness about the disease, with the presence of volunteer doctors who will answer questions.

Regarding his daughter’s treatment, Tiago said that the family is still in the battle, but he is very optimistic that his daughter will overcome this obstacle. “I always arrived at the hospital thinking that we would receive the best news of all, positive energy and the Moon needs that too. She is there, firm and strong. We will do exams again in two weeks, we are going very realistically, but always optimistic “, said.

In the interview, he said that Lua performed seven sessions, received chemo in both eyes, with a technique available in the SUS (Unified Health System), but that not all children can use it, as it needs to be at least six months and a month old. right weight for catheter access and not damage any baby’s arteries or blood vessels.

“Not to mention that it is still a chemo, that is, it hurts the eye, the retina and it is still a poison, it needs to have a balance. is too small for the catheter and you will need to do the systemic”, highlighted the presenter.

Over the course of that one year, he stated that the girl wakes up at five in the morning and wants to run and go to the living room to watch a cartoon. “I talk to her: daughter, you are beautiful and wonderful, but you wake up at five in the morning! During chemotherapy in the hospital, we were there all day, we arrived home around 10 pm, we were dead”, he said.

“She would wake up a million wanting to do everything. And after the sessions, she would wake up from the anesthesia and always ask for one thing: French fries. She was always very hungry. The doctors said that children have a much better recovery capacity than a adult. It’s impressive and unbelievable,” he added.

Asked if it is already possible to talk about a possible cure, Tiago said that he has a different opinion from the woman, because he believes it may still take a long time.

“I don’t want to underestimate our opponent, because he is very difficult and treacherous. We can’t relax. Every time we had an option, we chose the most aggressive one to fight him and go up against him”, he evaluated.

Diana, on the other hand, says that she talks to God and is sure that Lua is already cured, but emphasizes that it is not quite like that, as they will have many years ahead of a lot of tension. “It’s a disease that in fact will always be dangerous for her to manifest, but in my heart I already thank God every day for her healing”, he concluded.