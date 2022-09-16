Libertadores: see how many tickets Flamengo and Athletico will have in Ecuador – 09/15/2022

Flamengo and Athletico-PR, the finalist clubs of Libertadores-2022, will have 12,400 tickets each to sell directly to their fans. It is the number of seats that will be released in the North and South stands of the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador – sectors located behind each of the goals. The decision takes place on October 29, probably at 17:30 GMT.

The number of tickets released in the sectors reserved for each club was defined at the beginning of the week after the organizers’ meeting with the city’s security forces. As the column showed, the value of the tickets to the exclusive areas of the clubs will be less than the US$ 200 (R$ 1.03 thousand) charged in the 2021 final between Palmeiras and Flamengo, in Montevideo (Uruguay). It is estimated at US$ 120 (R$ 620).

The total ticket load is expected to be 50,000. Conmebol’s management knows that there will be a greater demand for flamenguistas, so there will be a sale of tickets to other sectors, also open to residents outside Ecuador, which can be purchased by Brazilians. The price, however, will be higher than that charged for exclusive club areas (these values ​​are still under discussion).

This Wednesday (14), Conmebol opened registration of interest in Libertadores final tickets through the website https://registrolibertadores.eleventickets.com. Those who register will receive details of the start of sale and prices in the email.

Conmebol’s management was heavily criticized last year for the high prices charged in the entries for the single finals of its two tournaments, both held at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo. The entity then decided that for 2022 there would be reductions and has already confirmed this, on Monday (12), for the Copa Sudamericana, which will have São Paulo x Independiente Del Valle on October 1 in Córdoba (Argentina).

The cheapest price for the game involving Tricolor do Morumbi will be US$ 57 (R$ 292), for the sectors behind the goals reserved for clubs. The value is 43% lower than the minimum US$ 100 practiced in the 2021 South American final in which Athletico-PR beat Bragantino 1-0.

The sale of tickets for the Sul-Americana began on Monday, through the website https://sudamericana.eleventickets.com/. The value for the mixed sector is US$ 130 and can be purchased by residents anywhere on the planet.