Like Senna, Federer came to the heart. It’s idolatry that crushes numbers – 09/16/2022

Roger Federer has retired. There were 103 tournaments won, 20 of them Grand Slam, Davis title, two Olympic medals, five times number 1 at the end of a year. Anyway, you can stack numbers and more numbers here, done and more done.

But it’s not the numbers that make Federer, for many people, the best tennis player in history. How to argue that the best in history lost more than he gained from his two great competitors? Everything can be relativized, it always can. But it is very difficult to support, by numbers, that Federer was better than Nadal, for example.

No, it’s not the numbers that matter. Federer was, above all, a perfect “set”. Plastic sneakers, pure talent, great attitude, exemplary sportsmanship, gentlemanly behavior on and off the court. He always treated rivals as people who were looking for the same as himself and used his worldwide influence and penetration to convey positive, human messages – in addition, of course, to so many philanthropic actions.

Federer didn’t even seem to need to make an effort to do what he did on the court. It seemed that he only lost when he realized that the other deserved very, very much to win from him. Of course it wasn’t. But they are ways of trying to put into words a feeling about what it was like to see the Swiss on the court. Would Nadal and Djokovic have become the tennis players they have, had they not had to achieve perfection to stand a chance against the perfect?

Federer was, above all, an inspirational tennis player. Watching it made a lot of people want to play tennis. And, of course, follow the sport.

No, it’s not the numbers. It would be a mistake to call him the Pele of tennis. But there was another sportsman whose numbers were not the best, but he is still considered by many people, especially his peers, the best of all: Ayrton Senna.

Particularly, I was never a big fan of Senna in terms of attitude and sportsmanship. But I think that would be asking too much in Formula 1. The environment is totally different from tennis – and I know because I saw it, I was lucky to be able to cover both disciplines. What is undeniable is that Senna was a great inspiration, for his style of competition. He might not have been the best in every aspect of the pilot “package”, he might have lost more than won to some other contemporary geniuses. But so what?

“Being like Senna” was what motivated many people to practice motorsport since childhood. “Watching Senna” was what brought many people to Formula 1. In short, an inspiration that spans generations. Senna’s “S” will always be seen on stickers, caps, because people are proud, they are associated with the “brand”. The same happens and will happen with stylized RF. We can compare them to Maradona in football or Mohammed Ali in boxing.

They are sportsmen who transcend the deeds, who went to people’s hearts. Idolatry resembles deification.

Thank you Roger! It was quite a journey.