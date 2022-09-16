Lion bows down to meet his cub at the zoo; watch

A lion left the predator pose aside and melted when he met his newborn cub. The scene took place on the 6th at the Denver Zoo in the USA.

It is possible to see in the images, the lion Tobia approaching and observing the cub. Then he bends over to be able to appreciate and interact with the puppy more closely.

According to Bored Panda, the little lion was born in very good health, outgoing and playful.

The mother lioness was also thrilled, however, it was Tobias, the father, who appeared to be extremely happy to be able to spend time with his cub.

In its first months of life, the little lion, which has not yet been named, has spent more time with its parents and siblings. Therefore, he has not yet been presented to zoo visitors.

Shared on social media, the video of the father and son conquered everyone and generated a lot of commotion.

“He is so precious! I love daddy’s interaction with him, so gentle from such a powerful creature,” wrote one netizen.

“[…] he’s so adorable, especially seeing him with Tobias, who seems like an amazing father. [a propósito]!” added another

With such repercussion, the zoo launched a campaign so that the public could participate in choosing the name of the puppy. In addition, they also asked for donations so that they can improve the care of the lions that live in the facility. And also, for new initiatives to preserve animals in their natural habitat.