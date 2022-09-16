“Looks like he has 10 years of career”

Humberto Martins returned to defend Jade Picon at the press conference of the soap opera Travessia held this Thursday (15) with the participation of OnScreen. In the new 9 pm plot, they will be Guerra and Chiara, father and daughter. The work marks the debut of the digital influencer and ex-BBB as an actress.

“This girl is a prodigy. I’m not trying to suck up to anyone. I’ve worked with several young actresses, I’ve been the father of several others… Not criticizing the others, but comparing, she has something more for the profession than simply the ego or vanity”, praised Humberto Martins when talking about Jade Picon .

“She wants to grow up, she wants to be an actress, she wants to give it her all. It’s been great working with her. She looks like a professional who already has 10 years of career. She has the text on the tip of her tongue, she develops very well. It even surprises me. I have to be careful because otherwise I’ll be watching her on stage.” Humberto Martins

The newcomer also spoke about the difficulties of debuting in soap operas. “When we do something totally new, everything is a learning experience. It’s all been a challenge. I’m very observant, so with a lot of things I’m like, ‘Damn, this is how it works, this is how it should be,’” Jade reported.

“None of this would be possible if I didn’t feel as welcomed as I have, by all my castmates and the production. There isn’t a moment that I don’t feel supported.” Jade Picon

Gloria Perez also defended Jade Picon: “Wait and see”

Travessia author Gloria Perez also spoke about criticism of Jade Picon’s casting. Since the young woman was announced in the cast, a controversy was created on social networks and in the artistic class – some actors questioned the choice, since the rookie has no training as an actress.

“I think this is great nonsense. I don’t condone prejudice. If people were ‘ears on edge’, asking ‘is Jade bad?’, I just say wait and see. Then you applaud or boo. When we put ourselves in the window, that’s exactly why”, proposed Gloria Perez, who had already spoken about the subject last week.

Jade Picon stated: “When this opportunity came to me, I imagined it would generate such repercussions. Regardless of what I choose for my life, whether I choose to sing, act or just undertake, there will be people saying good and bad. I’ve been used to it since I was 12 years old, when I started working on the internet.”

“I would never fail to take advantage of an opportunity like this, which is the biggest that has appeared in my entire life, because of what people would say. They will have to wait and see. It won’t stop me from living my dream.” Jade Picon

Travessia is the replacement for Pantanal on Globo and premieres on October 10. Created and written by Gloria Perez, with artistic direction by Mauro Mendonça Filho, the telenovela has in the cast names such as Lucty Alves, Rômulo Estrela, Chay Suede, Giovanna Antonelli, Alexandre Nero, Cássia Kis, Grazi Massafera, among other actors.

