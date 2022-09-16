Low cost expands routes in Brazil in December and has a Rio-Santiago flight at R$ 500 – 09/15/2022

The low cost airline JetSmart, Chilean ‘Low cost’, will expand flight routes in Brazil from December. In the last month of the year, the company will offer flights connecting Galeão airport, in Rio de Janeiro, to Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Santiago (Chile).

With the new expansions, ‘low cost’ expects to transport 124 thousand passengers in the first 12 months of operation. Currently, the company has 14 international routes in seven countries in South America, in addition to domestic routes in Chile, Argentina and Peru, totaling 72 routes throughout the region.

“The Brazilian market is attractive and, for us, very important”, says Victor Mejía, commercial director of JetSmart in an interview with Estadão. “With our proposed ultra-low-cost model, prices should drop at least 35% on these routes, but more importantly, consumers will benefit from it all.”

The company, which already operates the Foz do Iguaçu (PR)-Santiago route, on the new Rio-Santiago route, will have five weekly flights starting on December 29 and fares starting at R$512, each way, with taxes included. The Buenos Aires-Rio route will have three departures per week from December 6th, with promotional prices of R$465, one way, with taxes.