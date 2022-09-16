Luciano Szafir plans marriage amid the fight against the consequences of Covid-19







Amid the fight against the sequels left by Covid-19, actor Luciano Szafir, 53, is preparing to officiate his marriage to Luhanna Melloni.

Together for 11 years and with two children, Mikael and David, the couple will celebrate the union at a party for 200 people in Campinas, where the actor is living. It’s the first time he goes up to the altar.

The wedding takes place amid the recovery of Szafir, who will undergo surgery to place a prosthesis in his leg, due to a process of arthrosis accelerated by Covid-19.

In 2021, the actor was intubated and was hospitalized for more than a month. He also had to undergo other surgeries, such as the placement of a colostomy bag and bowel reconstruction.

The actor even caused concern in fans when he was caught boarding a wheelchair at Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro. At the time, his team stated that Szafir is fine, but that due to the effort, due to being on his feet for a long time, he still feels pain, so he had to use the equipment.

Wedding

According to Szafir, the idea for the ceremony came as he and his wife attended the wedding of a niece of the actor, as he told the newspaper. The globe.

“Luhanna told me that we would never go through that. Then I said: ‘Yes, we will, and it will be on your birthday’, so we set the party for October 12th.”

Because he is Jewish and Luhanna Catholic, the actor explains that the ceremony will not be religious. For the occasion, close people will make short speeches.

“We chose a few to talk about, but the idea is that it won’t be too long. We go to some weddings where several people start talking a lot. It gets tiring. We don’t want that. The idea is to make it as simple as possible. , more elegant”, scored Luciano.





