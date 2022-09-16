Lula in Montes Claros: ‘Helping Minas to become important again in Brazil’ – Politica

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) goes to Montes Claros with candidates from the party’s ticket to the government of Minas Gerais, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), Andr Quinto (PT) and senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD) (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

On a visit to Montes Claros, this Thursday (15/9), the presidential candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) promised to help the state to, according to him, “get back to being important in Brazil”. And he emphasized the importance of the city in the North of Minas.

In addition, he reiterated his concern with mitigating hunger in Minas and the country, while attacking President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“I find it strange when the President of the Republic goes on television and says he is not as hungry as people say they are. We have over 2 million miners starving. There are 33 million in Brazil (who are hungry), and it could be even more. The government prefers to tell stories and lies. I ran for reelection (in 2006), and we could only travel after hours. We realize that he (Bolsonaro) doesn’t work, he doesn’t govern or work”, declared the PT.

Montes Claros

With regard to Montes Claros, Lula joked that “one of the best dried meats in the world and extraordinary farofa” is produced there. “I don’t know if it produces other things (laughs), but these I know are of quality”, he added.

However, he pointed out that the region of Norte de Minas needs improvements in several areas. “This region is part of the drought polygon. It deserves our attention. Montes Claros is industrializing, which is important for this region, which is very large. I know there’s a road problem, some need to be rebuilt, others built, some finished. It is a region with water problems. We are going to sit down and see what we can help each other to make Minas Gerais become an important state in Brazil again”, he commented.