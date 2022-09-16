Lula scores 43.4% against 34.8% for Bolsonaro, says MDA/CNT

Research registered 8.6 points of advantage of the PT against the current president of the Republic in the 1st round

A survey carried out by the MDA Research Institute for the CNT (National Confederation of Transport) released this Friday (16.Sep.2022) shows the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 43.4% of voting intentions in the 1st round of the October presidential elections. Then comes the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 34.8%.

Lula’s and Bolsonaro’s rates fluctuated within the margin of error in relation to the previous survey, carried out from August 25 to 28.

The survey conducted 2,002 interviews from September 12 to 14, 2022. It is registered in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) with the number BR-06984/2022. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. It cost R$ 168,000.00 and was paid by the CNT. Here is the complete survey (6 MB).

Read the results:

Lula (PT): 43.4% (was 42.3% in the previous poll)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 34.8% (had 34.1%)

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5.6% (had 7.3%);

Simone Tebet (MDB): 4.7 % (had 2.1%);

Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil): 0.7%;

Felipe D’ávila (New): 0.3%;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU): 0.2%;

Father Kelmon (PTB): 0.1%;

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0.1%.

Jose Maria Eymael (DC) and Leonardo Pericles (UP) did not score. Blanks and nulls add up to 4.1%. Undecided are 6%.

The candidate Father Kelmon (PTB) had his candidacy authorized by the TSE on Thursday (15.set). Kelmon was nominated by the party after former congressman Roberto Jefferson was barred from running by the court.

2nd TURN

In an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT would be elected with 49.4% of the votes. The chief executive would have 39.3%.

The research also tested a scenario between Lula and Ciro. In it, the PT would win by 47.5% to 30.9%.

Already in a 2nd round between Ciro and Bolsonaro, the former governor of Ceará would have 41.9% against 40.1% for the president.