Lula sues TSE against website driven by Bolsonaro’s campaign

posted on 9/15/2022 1:09 PM



(credit: André Borges/AFP)

The campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) filed a representation in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) asking for a fine and suspension of the website “Lulaflix”, which publishes content against PT and false news about the candidate. The page is registered in the name of the campaign of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which boosted him with paid ads on Google in recent days.

“Actually, all publications on the site, without exception, carry out negative propaganda against candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. stratagem to distort events or decontextualize information to support unfounded criticism of former president Lula”, said in a note the lawyers of the campaign, represented by the offices of Aragão e Ferraro Advogados and Zanin Martins Advogados.





On Sunday (11), the page was updated with a series of news and articles against Lula, originally published on blogs and in the press. Among the topics are past corruption scandals in PT governments, controversial phrases uttered by the former president, and news that relate PT to the PCC criminal faction. In early September, Bolsonaro was fined R$5,000 by the TSE for posts on his network linking Lula and the PT to the criminal organization, by 6 votes to one.

Despite being registered with the Bolsonaro campaign CNPJ and including the president’s name as the owner, the page is not among the sites declared to the TSE by the candidate.

“In addition to fines and suspension, the Brasil da Esperança Coalition asks for the end of page boosting and the application of a maximum fine. By electoral legislation, the practice of boosting negative propaganda against other candidacies is expressly prohibited,” said the campaign.